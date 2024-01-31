READING, PA. — Unique Snacks, a 103-year-old, sixth-generation family-owned and operated snack company, continued to grow its brand and expand the availability of its snacks in 2023.

The business grew its brick-and-mortar distribution sales by 18% year-over-year, generated 20% year-over-year growth in Amazon sales and launched an entirely new snack category – Puffzels – a gluten-free, non-fried, Non-GMO Project verified puffed snack.

In related news, Norm Cross was promoted to vice president, brand sales and marketing. In his new role, Cross will lead the continued growth of grocery chain, direct store delivery distribution and Unique Snacks’ expansion with convenience store chains, club store accounts, drugstores and e-commerce offerings.

Jacob Merrill was promoted to director of e-commerce at Unique Snacks to manage the brand’s continued online growth. Merrill will manage all aspects of online sales, marketing and fulfillment for the web store and expand the business’s Amazon marketplace.

“We had a remarkable year, and our continued growth is due to the support of our loyal fans and the efforts of all of our dedicated employees,” said Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer of Unique Snacks. “We’re looking forward to an exciting 2024 and introducing innovations to meet our customer’s interests for more flavor profiles, new high-quality snacks and health-conscious snack options.”

Unique Snacks launched its newest innovation, Puffzels, in 2023, which are selling in more than 25 major retail chains including ShopRite, Giant Eagle, Safeway Mid-Atlantic, Tops and Sprouts, representing more than 1,871 stores across the country.

The company expanded its reach in the drugstore business, adding accounts with Walgreens and CVS to its existing business with Rite Aid and other drugstores.

Unique Snacks also made major inroads in the convenience store space working with Stewart’s Shops and QuickChek to make the company’s pretzels and Puffzels available as grab-and-go or take-home snacking options.