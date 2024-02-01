PRATT, KAN. — The Scoular Co. has acquired three grain handling facilities from Skyland Grain near its Pratt shuttle-loader, more than doubling the company’s storage capacity in the region while expanding market opportunities for area farmers. Financial terms of the acquisition, announced Jan. 30, were not disclosed.

The facilities in Trousdale, Cullison and Greensburg expand the company’s footprint in central Kansas, where it has operated a shuttle-loading facility in nearby Pratt for over a decade. Scoular invested in major upgrades at Pratt, including boosting unloading speeds and storage, that were completed in 2022.

Scoular said it will handle corn, wheat, soybeans, milo and canola at the newly acquired facilities. The grain will be transported through Pratt, located on the Union Pacific Railroad mainline, providing more producers access to markets through Scoular’s extensive supply chain network.

The acquisition of these facilities also strengthens Scoular’s ability to continue providing 100% of the feedstock needed by partner Pratt Energy for ethanol production, the company said.

“Expanding our footprint in central Kansas enables us to better serve local producers, customers, and our partners,” said TJ Mandl, regional manager for Scoular. “We remain committed to building lasting relationships with a continued focus on responsible growth opportunities.”

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., operates a Midwestern grain handling network that includes more than 50 facilities in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. With a total of 73 grain storage facilities and 170 million bus of licensed storage, Scoular is the eighth largest North American grain handling company as listed in Sosland Publishing Co.’s

.

2024 Grain & Milling Annual