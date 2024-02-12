CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme has unveiled a new collection of donuts just in time for Valetine’s Day. In addition, each box can be personalized with “Dough-Notes,” where customers can write a message for someone special in their life.

“People aren’t just craving delicious donuts, they crave connection, and our new collection satisfies both needs,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “A dozen Valentine’s Day donuts in our custom Dough-Notes dozens box is the perfect gesture to show someone special in your life how much you love and care about them.”

The new donut flavors include You Color My World, I Love You A Choco-Lot, You’re Berry Sweet and Without You I’d Crumble. All flavors are available now through Valentine’s Day at Krispy Kreme’s nationwide.