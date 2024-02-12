MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill and one of the most recognized figures in the natural foods industry, died on Feb. 10. He was 94 years old.

A perennial entrepreneur, Moore and his wife, Charlee, who passed away in 2018, founded Bob’s Red Mill in 1978, and today the company is a leader in organic and gluten-free foods. The company’s mission is to promote “whole grain foods for every meal of the day,” and its portfolio of products includes more than 200 items, including whole grains, stone-ground flours, cereals, baking mixes and more, that are shipped to more than 70 countries.

In 2010, Moore turned the company over to his employees, making Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods an employee-owned company through an employee stock ownership plan. More than 700 employee owners now own the company.

In 2018 he relinquished his duties as chief executive officer, but he remained the face of the company while promoting the benefits of whole grains around the world.

“Bob’s legacy will live on forever in all of us who had the opportunity to work with him and is infused into the Bob’s Red Mill brand,” said Trey Winthrop, CEO. “He did everything in his power to leave us on a strong path forward. All of us feel responsible and motivated to preserve his old-world approach to unprocessed foods; his commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients; and his generosity to employee owners and educational organizations focused on nutritional health.”

Over the past decade, the Moores looked to inspire future generations through substantial financial contributions to Oregon universities. The Moores were named honorary Beavers for their significant donations to Oregon State University, where they helped fund the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition, and Preventive Health in the College of Health and Human Sciences. Contributions also helped establish the Bob and Charlee Moore Institute for Nutrition & Wellness at Oregon Health & Science University, as well as many additional research programs throughout the state.

He is survived by his three sons, Ken, Bob Jr., and David; daughters-in-law Dora, Barbara, Ashleigh and Terry; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is being planned; details to be announced. In the meantime, local friends and fans are encouraged to visit the Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Store in Milwaukie to share a memory in honor of Bob.