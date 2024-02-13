ORRVILLE, OHIO — Hostess Brands, Inc., which was acquired by The J.M. Smucker Co. this past fall, has re-launched a collection of Valentine’s Day inspired baked foods. The company also released one new product, a Walmart-exclusive Twinkies Valentine’s Day Gift Box.

“The Hostess brand is excited to offer a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed snacks for families to enjoy together at home and for consumers looking to surprise their loved ones with a sweet gift,” said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, sweet baked snacks at the J.M. Smucker Co. “Featuring soft cake and cheerful packaging, our beloved snacks are sure to spark a moment of carefree joy for Hostess fans and their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.”

The returning snacks include Valentine Ding Dongs, frosted strawberry Donettes and strawberry cheesecake Baby Bundts. Each are available in multi-packs at select grocery retailers nationwide.