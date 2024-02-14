Kevin Stevens, retired customer and business lead and vice president of engineering, Klosterman Baking Co., Cincinnati, attributes his success not only to his own hard work but also to the relationships he has developed, whether through mentors, mentees or supplier partners. It’s largely the reason he’s stayed in the baking industry.

“The baking industry has so many great people who have helped me along in my career and adjust to the changing demands of customers, regulatory changes and more,” Stevens said. “I continue to learn from others through these teams, so I feel the need to share what I’ve learned with others.”

He noted how well those in the baking industry share best practices, empowering all to learn, grow and be better at the craft of baking. Klosterman Baking has been an active member of the American Bakers Association, which afforded Stevens the opportunity to be involved with the association’s Food Technical & Regulatory Affairs professionals group for years. He also served on the board of the American Society of Baking and the boards of several of Klosterman’s biggest customers.

“This industry faces many challenges; the ever-changing regulations are a big challenge,” he said. “That’s why the teams and councils I’ve been a part of — working to impact those regulations — and sharing best practices is important. I advise, share learnings and best practices and really strive to see others succeed.”

At the end of the day, Stevens knows that a baking company or an individual’s success in this industry is often dependent on the network they’ve built. It’s those close relationships and the collaborative spirit that makes the baking industry special.

“Growing up in the industry I’ve met a lot of people and made a lot of great relationships along the way,” he said. “If you have a problem to solve, there’s always someone I can call. And it might be something simple, but someone else already has a good best practice for it. As you build relationships along the way you also learn about their knowledge and what they can share.”

This article is an excerpt from the December 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Operations Executive of the Year, click here.