Kristen Spriggs isn’t a status quo type of leader.

“I’m more interested in ‘How do we grow, adapt and improve to meet the constituency members’ or even future members’ needs?’ ” said Spriggs, entering her second year as ASB’s executive director.

This desire for growth made her a natural fit for an organization she could tell was ready to do just that.

“I could see from talking with the leaders and going through the interview process that this organization was poised for reimagining while building on a strong legacy,” she said. “The board leadership had a clear vision. Now it’s our job to help deliver the plan and execute on their vision advancing the organization for the future. I was fired up then, and now the whole team is ready to do it together.”

The family atmosphere of the baking industry was another big draw, Spriggs said. While she was unfamiliar with the industry, she quickly understood why so many people make their careers here.

“It felt like I was coming home,” she said. “It’s palpable. I love the phrase ‘It’s a billion-dollar industry that’s still done with a handshake.’ The connections in this community are really strong.”

Looking back on her first year in the industry, Spriggs said she was most amazed not only by how quickly commercial bakeries operate, but also by the great pride they take in the goods they make.

“I was inspired by how much individual job satisfaction and pride they take in their work,” she said. “The stories of what people have done in their careers and how they’ve grown professionally. And then I go into a restaurant or a grocery store, and I think about all the people behind getting that product there, and it just consistently inspires me.”

