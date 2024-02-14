PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Ferrero North America has unveiled a portfolio of both new and returning products for Valentine’s Day. This year's lineup features seasonal treats from Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno, Butterfinger, Nutella and more.

"Premium quality chocolate and candy are at the center of Valentine's Day celebrations, which is why so many turn to our beloved portfolio of offerings for their celebratory moments," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "This year, we're excited to continue shaking up the category by delivering disruptive innovations for our customers, while bringing back best-selling favorites consumers expect from the Ferrero portfolio of brands."

New products include the Kinder Bueno 4 Count Pack and Kinder Chocolate Hollow Bears, individually wrapped milk chocolate bears in Valentine's Day graphics. Returning products include the Ferrero Rocher 24-Piece Heart Box and the Assorted Shareable Heart from CRUNCH and Butterfinger. All Ferrero Valentine’s Day items are now available at retailers nationwide for a limited time only.