



KANSAS CITY — Love isn’t the only thing in the air this Valentine’s Day. This year, Cupid brought with him new food products from across the industry. Whatever grocery aisle you find yourself in this Valentine’s Day, you’re bound to run into seasonal product innovation.

For those looking for something on the savory side, Barilla’s heart-shaped pasta has returned to shelves. Barilla also launched The Pasta Promise where customers can enter for a chance to win a set of two diamond and ruby encrusted rings.

General Mills unveiled an assortment of Valentine’s Day-themed products, including a limited-edition Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios and fan favorite Pillsbury Hearts. Elsewhere for breakfast, Krispy Kreme released four new flavors of donuts, as well as a “Dough-Notes” box with the space to write personalized Valentine’s messages.

Rounding things out in the baked foods aisle, Hostess has re-rereleased a collection of Valentine’s Day products that includes Valentine Ding Dongs and Strawberry Cheesecake Baby Bundts. Little Debbie and The Ferrero Group also have released their own assortment of Valentine’s Day products.