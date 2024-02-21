Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:
Giancarlo Turano, chairman of Turano Baking Co., Chicago, was inducted into the Baking Hall of Fame in 2013 with his brothers for their impact on the artisan bread category and their ability to grow the family business into a multi-plant, nationwide supplier.
“We baked breads from the region of Italy our family came from, and we called them Italian breads; today, they’re called artisan breads,” Giancarlo explained in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “We were pioneers in the artisan bread category. We were the first in the Chicago area to put rustic artisan breads in the mainstream marketplace.”
Turano and his brothers, however, grew the small family business beyond the artisan category into mainstream products. In this episode, Turano talks about the challenges they faced moving beyond their roots and how the family legacy has survived.
“There is not a real secret in securing success or succession,” he said.
Listen to this episode to hear the not-so-secret way the Turanos have endured.
Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.