ST. LOUIS — Susan Keefe has been named chief financial officer of Benson Hill, effective March 29. She will succeed Dean Freeman, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Keefe most recently was CFO of GreenLight Biosciences, Inc. from May 2019-September 2023. Earlier, she was a financial consultant with Danforth Advisors. She also has worked in finance roles at Aushon BioSystems, SeraCare Life Sciences, Procter & Gamble, Lante Corp. and PwC.

“Susan brings a depth of financial acumen to Benson Hill that will be crucial in reshaping the organization during our transition to an asset-light partnership model,” said Deanie Elsner, chief executive officer of Benson Hill. “Having an executive with Susan’s diverse experience will prove invaluable as we seek to improve our financial profile and unlock the full value of our differentiated and advantaged genetics. She’s uniquely capable for the next leg of our journey, and I look forward to working with her to deliver value to Benson Hill shareholders.”