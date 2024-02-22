It is a truth universally acknowledged that the industrial baking industry has been dominated by men. This is true for many industries, but it’s a trend that is actively changing in the baking industry. Theresa Cogswell, industry veteran and the 2006 ASB chair, has watched the shift happen over the course of her career.

Cogswell was the first female to hold the position, and it would be another 17 years before the next with Brittny Ohr, director of product management for Sugar Foods Corp., Villa Rica, Ga., serving in 2023. Xochitl Cruz, vice president of operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., will be the third female chair in 2025.

“I’m not an anomaly anymore,” Cogswell said with a sigh of relief. “It was a big deal to be the chair. When I was chairman, I hope women saw that they could contribute and belong to ASB.”

Cogswell gives partial credit for her chairmanship to Larry Marcucci, chief executive officer, Alpha Baking Co., Chicago, and 2001 ASB chair, who helped Cogswell secure a position on the board.

“We felt we had to keep breaking down barriers,” he said. “ASB was an old boys’ club, and women were starting to get involved. There were women who were qualified, should have had the honor and weren’t given the chance. Theresa is a well-known and laudable person in the industry who had already made great contributions. It was important to democratize the society and equalize everyone’s contribution.”

While the gap between Cogswell’s and Ohr’s chair terms is concerning, Cogswell’s barrier breaking seems to have done the trick with more women attending and participating in ASB on various committees. Today, Cogswell points out that the Society of Bakery Women (SBW) started in the 1990s as women getting together to shop and go out for pizza and beer. Today, the SBW welcomes hundreds of women and hosts a happy hour and a brunch featuring a keynote speaker before BakingTech kicks off.

“ASB used to be an island of men, but now it’s more inclusive,” said Ramon Rivera, senior vice president of operations and supply chain, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and 2015 ASB chair. “We have very successful and creative women participating on the board today, which is a major change and one that brings new ideas to BakingTech.”

This article is an excerpt from the February 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire special report on ASB Centennial: Legacy, click here.