Educating the industry has always been at the forefront of the American Society of Baking’s mission. But the way it provides that education has grown to better serve the needs of its members today.

“In the past, the only way people were able to connect with one another and learn was through in-person events, or getting technical papers printed and mailed to them,” said Kristen Spriggs, ASB’s executive director. “Now, we can share knowledge and experiences in a much more accessible format.”

That accessibility comes via ASB’s new Education Hub. Launched in December of last year, the Hub offers an array of educational and technical development resources, including certified courses, on-demand webinars, industry certifications, technical bulletins and resources from Bakerpedia, a digital resource of shared technical information for the commercial baking industry. The Hub will also soon include “Baking Basics 101,” a one-hour course on workplace safety, food safety and hygiene, and technical training offered in collaboration with the American Bakers Association.

The Hub is comprised of all the resources and insights ASB has acquired over its 100 years, now in one location and accessible at any time, Spriggs said.

“BakingTech will still be our pinnacle event each year on our calendar, but we’re making sure that we have year-long, robust educational offerings for various levels within the baking industry on the operation side,” she explained.

Xochitl Cruz, 2025 ASB chair and vice president of operations for Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., added the Hub will help bakers onboard, train and retain their employees, currently a significant challenge for much of the industry.

“The Education Hub is another resource we can use to address labor disruptions post-COVID,” she explained. “Now we’re competing against different markets; people are exploring many different employment options, even if it’s in a different industry. This disruption is creating a different need of ‘How do we attract people? How do we retain them? How do we keep them trained and well-equipped so that they are engaged and want to stay?’ ”

The Hub’s resources are especially beneficial for the industry’s younger members, who are often less experienced and in need of that foundational knowledge of baking equipment, ingredients, maintenance and more.

“The newly consolidated resources in ASB’s Education Hub are really going to help all the development, attraction and retention of the younger generations,” Cruz explained. “Next, we look forward to creating new technical resources for the members who are experienced and that have been with us for many years.”

This article is an excerpt from the February 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire special report on ASB Centennial: Future, click here.