LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of J.M. Smucker Co., will launch HoneyBun Donettes, a combination of two Hostess snacks: HoneyBuns and Donettes.

Hostess said HoneyBun Donettes combine the warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla flavor of HoneyBuns with the soft, fluffy texture of Donettes. The new breakfast snack is also made with no high-fructose corn syrup as well as no artificial colors or flavors.

HoneyBun Donettes are the second mashup of Hostess snacks after last year’s Ding Dongs x Twinkies.

“We know that snack lovers are increasingly seeking new flavor combinations, and the melding of distinct tastes and textures offers a unique snacking experience,” said Chris Balach, vice president of marketing for the Sweet Baked Snacks unit at The J.M. Smucker Co. “The Hostess brand continues to lead in delivering mouthwatering innovations like HoneyBun Donettes that satisfy consumers’ cravings and bring joy not only to their breakfast routine, but throughout their day.”

HoneyBun Donettes come in standard bagged packaging and a single-serve option and will be available in grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide starting in early March.