CHICAGO — Harwood Private Equity has acquired Crest Foods from Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Harwood to lead Crest Foods into its next phase of growth, the company said.

Crest Foods was founded in 1946 and is a provider of dairy stabilizers, contract packaging, and branded and private label dry food manufacturing, according to the company.

Crest Foods develops stabilizer formulations and recipes for dairy products in such applications as cottage cheese, cream cheese, yogurt, and dairy protein as well as plant-based beverages.

In its contract packaging unit, Crest Foods provides packaging services to branded and private label dry food companies.

Crest Foods’ consumer products consist of outsourcing product development and turn-key manufacturing services for branded food companies.