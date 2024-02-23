WASHINGTON — Authors Erik Qualman and Ben Nemtin will make keynote presentations at this year’s American Bakers Association annual convention, the association said.

Qualman is an established speaker and author of several bestselling books, which has received media attention from the likes of “60 Minutes” and The Wall Street Journal, the ABA said. Nemtin, meanwhile, is considered one of the world’s top organizational culture thought leaders whose insights have been recognized by several baking industry employees.

Qualman will speak at the “Digital Transformation: The Future of Innovation & Growth” panel, which will examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is enhancing customer experiences and streamlining operations, particularly in the commercial baking sector, while Nemtin will speak at the “Leading with Purpose: Leadership for Today” panel, which will look at contemporary workplace challenges and how leaders can “harness empathy to unlock potential and highlight the transformative impact on teams who feel genuinely supported in their personal and professional growth.”

“The ABA Convention is a confluence of ideas, networking, and growth opportunities,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “Erik’s expertise in digital transformation and AI will challenge us to innovate, while Ben’s focus on leadership and team engagement is crucial for our industry’s growth and adaptability. Their combined perspectives will equip our members with the tools needed to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.”

The ABA Convention will take place in Scottsdale, Ariz., from April 14-17.