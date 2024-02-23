ATLANTA — Focus Brands, the parent company of brands including Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s, has changed its name to GoTo Foods, a move the company said reflects its reputation as the “go-to” choice in the restaurant industry.

“To unlock future opportunities with brand franchisees, and ultimately consumers, it has become more important than ever to have a name that conveys and powers the strength, affection, and ‘craveability’ of the seven iconic brands in our portfolio today,” said James E. Holthouser, chief executive officer. “GoTo Foods represents a no-limits vision that is firmly rooted in reality as we embrace the power of our platform company and look to a future with endless possibilities.”

Focus Brands began as a holding company for Carvel Corp. in 2004. Twenty years later it is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,700 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shops and bakeries in all 50 states and more than 60 countries.

Last year was a record year for Focus Brands, the company said, with more than 1,150 signed franchise agreements and nearly 400 new store openings. Also, during 2023 the company posted double-digit year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA.

“We’re a company comprised of powerful, well-loved brands,” Holthouser said. “We’ve made strategic investments and set the foundation for a bright future ahead. Timing was right to unveil a new name that communicates a dynamic, innovative organization with positive momentum while bringing together our company and our brands and inspiring those we serve.”