PALM BEACH, FLA. —Arbor Investments, a private equity firm that acquires companies in the food and beverage industries, has named Alison Miller chief strategy officer. In her new role, Miller will be in charge of facilitating and driving and growth strategies for Arbor’s portfolio companies.

Miller first joined the company in 2018 as chief marketing officer and was promoted to partner in 2020. Prior to joining Arbor she was vice president of marketing for the Chicago Cubs and held several brand management roles at General Mills, Inc.

“Alison’s contributions to Arbor and our portfolio companies far exceed her deep brand and marketing expertise,” said Gregory J. Purcell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Arbor. “She has an unsurpassed ability to identify strategic challenges facing our businesses and marshals internal and external teams to drive for solutions. She is a world-class executive.”