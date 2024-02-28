Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:
Robert Benton, retired executive vice president of network optimization for Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., is one of those baking industry legends who worked his way up from the ground floor.
“When I came to work for Flowers, I started at the bottom on the production floor, and that was so important for my career,” he said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.
Working his way up through the ranks gave him a deep understanding of every aspect of the bakery business, which allowed him to later execute plant updates and new builds to Flowers standards.
“That evolved because of my willingness to be all in to being in charge of a $5 billion operation in a corporation, so that’s been amazing for a kid from South Georgia,” Benton said.
For his impact on plant design and the teams who worked with him, Benton was inducted into the Baking Hall of Fame at the 2024 American Society of Baking’s BakingTech conference.
Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear from Benton on the lessons he learned over his 40-year career.
