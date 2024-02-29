SIOUX CITY, IOWA — The American Popcorn Co., the family-owned food manufacturer behind Jolly Time Popcorn, has named Steve Huisenga as president, making him the first non-family member in the company’s history to take on the role. Huisenga was previously vice president of sales for the American Popcorn Co., a role he has held for nearly 34 years.

“The Smith family’s values and commitment to the Jolly Time culture will guide us to even greater accomplishments,” Huisenga said. “Our financial strength, competitive edge, and the collective talents of our team position us for incredible success.”

American Popcorn Co. also promoted Edward J. (Ted) Townley to senior vice president of operations and treasurer and David Sitzmann to senior vice president of production. Townley has been at the American Popcorn Co. for more than 25 years, holding a variety of positions such as assistant treasurer, purchasing manager, and supply chain manager. Sitzmann, meanwhile, was previously the crop production specialist and QA director for the safety department at American Popcorn Co.

Huisenga, Townley and Sitzmann also will join the company’s board of directors, American Popcorn Co. said.