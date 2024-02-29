MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV once again has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its efforts to combat climate change. The Mexico City-based company for the second year in a row received the CDP’s “A” score for its actions, one of 346 companies among the 21,000 applicants to receive the organization’s highest rating.

“This recognition granted to us by CDP fills us all at Grupo Bimbo with pride,” said Rafael Pamias, chief operating officer and chief sustainability officer, Grupo Bimbo. “It reflects the commitment we have toward nature, being sustainable from the very beginning. We are convinced that in order to nourish a better future, we must act today.”

The award is the latest achievement for the company in its continued push toward reducing its environmental footprint while establishing long-term sustainability goals. Grupo Bimbo said it has the largest fleet of electric vehicles in Mexico and Latin America, with more than 2,500 units. In addition, 92% of the company’s electricity worldwide comes from renewable sources such as the sun and wind, Grupo Bimbo said.

Grupo Bimbo also is a proponent of regenerative agriculture, noting it has planted approximately 420,000 acres of wheat and corn using regenerative practices.

The CDP takes numerous variables into account when awarding an “A” score, including how companies report their progress and if it’s done with clear objectives and transparency.

A non-profit organization, CDP allows companies to disclose their environmental impact and compare it to other companies. The information is used bys investors and buyers who ask companies to disclose their numbers annually.