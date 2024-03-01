CHICAGO — Oreo, a cookie brand of Mondelez International, Inc., will launch two new flavors: Dirt Cake and Tiramisu Thins.

The Dirk Cake chocolate sandwich cookies are Oreo’s take on the classic mud-pie dessert, the company said. The cookies feature a chocolate base cake covered in wafer crumbs and gummy worm-inspired sprinkles, with a layer of brownie flavor crème and a layer of chocolate crème sandwiched in between. The limited-edition cookies are available nationwide, while supplies last.

Tiramisu Thins, meanwhile, are thin cookies with a layer of tiramisu flavor crème filling sandwiched in between, Oreo said. The cookies will be a permanent addition to the brand profile.

Both flavors will be available March 4.