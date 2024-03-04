FERNDALE, WASH. — Creations Foods, a portfolio brand of private equity company Rio Investment Partners, has acquired High Key, a manufacturer of reduced sugar snacks. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Other brands within the Creations Foods portfolio include Moon Cheese and Toatzy.

High Key will continue to be a standalone brand, said Aki Georgacacos, chairman and chief executive officer of Creations Foods.

High Key manufactures mini cookies, candy bars, wafers, crackers, and soft baked mini treats.

“We intend to integrate the brand into the operation and continue to leverage our manufacturing capabilities with the marketing presence and relevance that’s been established by that brand,” Georgacacos said. “Our overall thesis at Creations is to continue to add on to our better-for-you, glucose friendly snacking platform.”

Creations Foods operates a manufacturing facility in Ferndale, Wash., and intends to bring all of High Key’s products in house.

“We will create product extensions innovations around core High Key offerings at our facility,” he said. “There are certain products that we’ve already developed in our own portfolio of innovations that we think map very well into the High Key brand. There’s no limit to what we can develop under the glucose friendly opportunity.”