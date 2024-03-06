Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:
KANSAS CITY — After a tumultuous two years, the baking industry is making strides despite the continual challenges from the ripple effect of the pandemic.
Erin Sharp, retired group vice president of general manufacturing for The Kroger Co., made her mark on the baking industry through her leadership. Her achievements as someone who could move between the R&D lab, operations and corporate offices are made even more notable as a pioneering woman in the baking industry. For this impact, Sharp was inducted into the Baking Hall of Fame this year at the American Society of Baking’s BakingTech conference.
In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Sharp shared her unique perspective on the baking industry as a person working across multiple food industries. In addition to bringing experience from the dairy and snack industries, Sharp’s career was marked by the many others that she poured into over the years.
“I am most proud of the current and future leaders that I’ve helped developed over the years,” she said. “In my mind there is nothing more gratifying than when someone you’ve worked with is gaining success in their career.”
Listen to this episode to hear Sharp’s advice for those looking to grow their career in the baking industry.
