PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak, a subsidiary of private equity firm L. Catterton, has named Steve Katzenberger as its chief operating officer and Sonali Dalvi as its newly created role of vice president of product development.

Katzenberger joins the company from Campbell Soup Co., where he most recently was senior vice president of supply chain for two years. Previously, he was COO for Hearthside Food Solutions and previously COO for KDC/ONE.

Before joining the company as its first vice president of product development, Dalvi was most recently vice president innovation and head of customer solution center for Olam Food Ingredients. She previously was director of technical development for PureCircle and previously R&D senior manager of global grains for PepsiCo, Inc.

“We are excited to have both Steve and Sonali join the Kodiak team,” said Valerie Oswalt, chief executive officer at Kodiak. “At Kodiak, we are committed to creating the highest quality offerings to fuel a healthier future, and we know getting the right products in the hands of our consumers starts with the right team. As we welcome Steve and Sonali, we believe the opportunities to innovate and deliver on our brand promise are endless.”

Kodiak is a maker of such foods as high protein breakfast and baked foods like flapjack and waffle mixes, toaster waffles and flapjacks, oatmeal packets, syrups, crackers and cookies, granola bars and baking mixes among others.