PHOENIX — The Ethisphere Institute has named Grupo Bimbo de CV, Ingredion and PepsiCo as 3 of the 136 companies in 2024 to excel in ethical business practices.

Since 2007, Ethisphere has compiled a list of companies from around the world that are committed to ethics and integrity through several programs that positively impact employees, communities and broader stakeholders as well as through contributions to sustainable, long-term business growth. To determine this list, Ethisphere uses an extensive questionnaire known as the Ethics Quotient, requiring companies to provide more than 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Every day, businesses must earn and keep the trust of stakeholders, from employees and investors, to regulators, and others,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, chief strategy officer and executive chair of Ethisphere. “By leading with business integrity — and investing in strong governance, an ethical culture, corporate citizenship, and compliance — organizations not only build trust, but also outperform. We congratulate this year’s honorees and commend their dedication to doing well by those they serve.”

Mexico City-based food company Bimbo is on the list for the eighth year in a row.

“For us, this recognition represents the commitment of each of our associates, who build a space of harmony aligned with our beliefs, where well-being and transparency govern all our decisions,” said Ignacio Stepancic, global leader of regulatory compliance at Grupo Bimbo. “We are very grateful for this recognition. Ethics goes beyond words because it is based on a continuous commitment to do and say the right thing.”

Ingredion Inc., Westchester, Ill., has been named an honoree for the tenth year in a row.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Ingredion. “This award reflects the deep commitment of our teams around the world who lead with integrity and prioritize ethics across our organization. We are committed to maintaining a values-based culture that includes the highest standards of ethics and integrity and guides our everyday actions for all stakeholders.”

PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, NY, has been recognized for the 18th consecutive year while Kellanova, Battle Creek, Mich., has been recognized for the 16th consecutive year.

The Hershey Co., Hershey, Pa.; ADM, Chicago; and Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. (CP Group), Bangkok, Thailand, were also honorees in the food and beverage category of this year’s Ethisphere list.