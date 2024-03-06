AUSTIN, TEXAS – Incredo, Inc. has launched Incredo Sugar G2, a concentrated version of Incredo, the company’s sugar-based sugar reduction system. The patent-pending Incredo Sugar G2 is available for companies in North America and Europe for use in baked foods, chocolates, spreads and gummies.

The ingredient is made from a combination of non-GMO sugar (cane or beet) and protein and is available in both plant-based and dairy-based options. Incredo Sugar G2 delivers the same sweetness and sensory profile of conventional sugar with no aftertaste, according to Incredo, while reducing sugar by up to 50% in applications.

“Our aim when working with food manufacturers to achieve their sugar reduction goals is to offer a solution that suits their specific needs,” said Kelly Thompson, co-chief executive officer and commercial head at Incredo. “This latest addition to our product portfolio provides another option for our partners that allows seamless integration into the manufacturing process while leveraging our innovative technology.”

Incredo earlier this year received a “no questions” letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status for the use of Incredo Sugar G2 in food products.