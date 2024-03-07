MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB), a brand of Flowers Foods, is launching a new whole grain bread roll product called Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls, which the company refers to as its first nationally available rolls.

The rolls, which contain 12 grams of whole grains per serving, are baked with certified US Department of Agriculture organic ingredients that are Non-GMO Project verified such as whole wheat, barley, oats and flax seeds, DKB said. The rolls also have no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, high=fructose corn syrup or bleached flour.

"Our customers are looking for more than just the traditional dinner roll,” said Cristina Watson, senior director of brand management at Dave’s Killer Bread. “The market showed a gap in whole grain options that still deliver on flavor, which inspired us to develop Rock ‘N’ Rolls using our flagship 21 Whole Grains and Seeds blend that our fans, whom we call BreadHeads, already love."

The Organic Rock ‘N’ Rolls will be available in 12-count packages for $6.99 at select grocery stores nationwide and on Amazon.