EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Ritz Crackers, a Mondelez International brand, has launched two toasted chips flavors as part of its second official March Madness sponsorship: sweet habanero and honey BBQ.

"These flavors will spice up your game-watching experience whether you're viewing the game at home or a friend's, casually snacking while checking your tournament brackets online, or even celebrating with us at Fan Fest in Phoenix, Arizona," said Alex Neufeld, senior associate brand manager of Ritz.

The new Ritz toasted crackers flavors are now available at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.99.