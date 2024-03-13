Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Fred Springer, retired chief executive officer and president of Burford Corp., never said no to opportunities that came his way during his career in the baking industry. Springer left his mark on nearly every industry organization due to his involvement on boards and committees: the American Society of Baking (ASB), the American Bakers Association, BEMA, the International Baking Industry Exposition and AIB International. This level of involvement as well as his leadership taking Burford Corp. from a small company to a leading equipment supplier led to his induction into the Baking Hall of Fame this year at ASB’s BakingTech conference.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Springer reflected on why he always said yes to opportunities to serve the industry in this way.

“Once you do it and you see what you can do with it and know that it works, you have to keep doing it,” he said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear how Springer’s can-do attitude, service and force of will made things happen in the baking industry.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

