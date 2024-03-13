HORSHAM, PA. – Bimbo Bakeries USA, a Horsham-based business of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has launched an on-site microgrid system at six California baking facilities. The systems are providing nearly 20% of BBU’s renewable electric energy use at the six California baking plants and saving the company an estimated 1,700 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, according to BBU.

The system was developed as part of an Energy Services Agreement with Andover, Mass.-based GreenStruxure, which designed, built and owns the microgrids. GreenStruxure will operate and maintain the microgrids comprised of solar arrays coupled with battery storage. BBU will receive outcomes from the system’s performance, including zero-carbon energy, peak demand management and optimized use of energy.

The six California bakeries in Montebello, Placentia, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, South San Francisco and Sacramento were chosen based on their energy intensity, increasing utility electricity costs and highest decarbonization impact.

“It is our responsibility, as part of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company, to be a leader in sustainability,” said Chris Wolfe, senior director of environmental sustainability at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Our goal is to protect and preserve the planet. The microgrid systems at these six bakeries are another step in lowering our overall carbon footprint.”

design, build, own and operate the microgrids in March 2022. GreenStruxure delivers on-site, zero-carbon, digital, cost-effective, resilient energy for commercial and industrial buildings.