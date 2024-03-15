NEW YORK — FitCrunch has added to its high protein baked bar lineup with the launch of a chocolate brownie variety. Each bar contains 16 grams of protein, 210 calories and 4 grams of sugar. The bars are made with whey proteins and are gluten-free.

“This one is for all the chocolate lovers,” said Robert Irvine, co-founder and owner of FitCrunch. “We spent months perfecting this flavor. I’m excited to see what people think when they try it, because I love it.”

In addition to chocolate brownie, FitCrunch offers protein bars in a variety of dessert-inspired flavors, including strawberry strudel, apple pie and milk and cookies.

FitCrunch was founded in 2013. The company’s portfolio includes protein bars, cookie bars and powders.