DUXBURY, MASS. – Atlas Bar has added three flavors to its line of snacks. The bars have no added sugar and are keto-friendly, according to the company.

The new varieties include coconut almond, dark chocolate sea salt and peanut butter dark chocolate. Each bar features 300 mg of ashwagandha and has 15 grams of protein from brown rice and almonds.

The bars are available direct-to-consumer through atlasbars.com and at such retailers as Sprouts, Stop & Shop and Lifetime Fitness.