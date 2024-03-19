From the ingredients that bakers have been relying on for years to add fiber to formulations to those new to the market, there are many options for adding fiber to products, each with its own benefits.

Oligosaccharides with prebiotic benefits, fiber from upcycled resources and clean label resistant starches are some of the latest fiber ingredient developments, said Liyi Yang, senior associate, global applications, bakery, snacks and confectionary, Ingredion.

New emerging fiber ingredients can come from intact and intrinsic fibers from plants or from synthetic or isolated fibers, said Tanya Jeradechachai, vice president of R&D, ingredient solutions at MGP Ingredients. She added that Fibersym RW, a resistant starch type 4, is a dietary fiber offering over 90% total dietary fiber and a variety of health benefits including digestive wellness and cholesterol reduction.

Brendan Kesler, research and development innovation director, Futureceuticals, said he’s seen an influx of new natural dietary fibers from fruits and vegetables that have a variety of benefits, including clean label, occasionally upcycled and often accompanied by phytonutrients like polyphenols.

Soluble tapioca fiber, although not new, has been a fairly recent addition to the market and has gelling properties that function as a humectant, said Thom King, chief executive officer, Icon Foods. He also mentioned nopal, which derives from the nopal cactus, and can stimulate a new set of gut bacteria compared to those fed by inulin and soluble tapioca fiber.

Beneo launched Orafti B-Fit in 2023, which is a natural and clean label whole grain barley flour the provides healthy beta-glucans and helps with heart health and blood sugar management, said Kyle Krause, regional product manager, functional fibers and carbohydrates, North America, Beneo.

ADM’s Fibersol is a soluble prebiotic dietary fiber that provides stability through heat, acid, shear, freezing and thawing and can help with sugar reduction, said Deanne Dick, director, fiber, ADM.

Fiberstar’s Citri-fi is a clean label ingredient, ideal for gluten-free products, and can reduce oil, fat and egg while maintaining a moist and tender texture, said Jennifer Stephens, vice president of marketing, Fiberstar.

Tate & Lyle recently launched Euoligo FOS for fiber fortification and sugar reduction, said Julia DesRochers, PhD, principal scientist, technical service, Tate & Lyle.

Partially defatted almond protein flour and unblanched almond flour can help provide a moist, soft texture to a number of baked goods, said Cynthia Machado, PhD, senior technical and business development manager, global ingredients, Blue Diamond Growers.

Manildra’s FiberGem, an RS4 type resistant starch, has a white color, neutral flavor, and its rate of absorption can be used as a direct replacement of flour up to 30% in some applications, said Brook Carson, vice president, R&D, Manildra Group USA.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Fiber, click here.