CHICAGO — Many consumers would rather eat snacks instead of meals, according to the fifth annual state of snacking report from Mondelez International, Inc.

The report, which was issued on March 14, highlights various insights on consumer snacking habits studied throughout 2023. Mondelez developed the study in collaboration with the Harris Poll, gathering data from thousands of consumers across 12 countries.

One of several areas that Mondelez emphasizes in the report is how integral snacking is to a consumer’s daily routine, with 88% of consumers surveyed saying they snack daily and 60% saying they snack twice a day. Of these consumers, 66% said they are more conscious of snacking prices but have not made any significant changes to their snacking habits. In terms of consumer ages, three in four (75%) said they have “ritualized snack time” to eat a snack at a special moment or time of day. In terms of the younger surveyed consumers, 94% of Gen Zers and millennials said they snack once or more a day with more than two-thirds (68%) saying they snack at least twice a day and one-in-three (33%) saying they snack three or more times a day. Many consumers believe snacks satisfy several physical and mental health requirements such as boosting energy (75%), improving mood (74%) and aligning with fitness goals (70%), the report said.

Even with snacking being so high in 2023, the report still suggests that portion control plays a major role in consumers’ snacking habits. Of the surveyed consumers, 67% said they gravitate toward snacks that are portion-controlled and 7 in 10 said they prefer eating smaller portions of an indulgent snack over bigger portions of a low fat or low sugar alternative. Moreover, nearly three-quarters of surveyed consumers (74%) said they are interested in snacks tailored to personal health and nutritional needs while two-thirds (65%) said they are interested in snacks with personal customizations options such as adding preferred flavors or ingredients.

Sustainability is another area of importance in the Mondelez report. Of the surveyed consumers, 67% said they try to prioritize snacks with less plastic packaging; 68% said they often choose snacks that “align with their values”; and 63% said they look for snacks that aim to minimize environmental impact through using carbon offsets, prioritizing local ingredients and optimizing supply chains for sustainability among other methods. The report also highlighted that 54% try to eat more plant-based snacks, with 66% believing in the idea that “plant-based snacks are better for the future of our planet.”

“The trend lines of the past half-decade of our State of Snacking report reinforce that despite a continued dynamic environment and changing preferences, snacking remains an integral pillar in the lives of global consumers,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer of Mondelez International. “As a more intentional consumer evolves, embracing mindful snacking, we continue to help empower them with choices across our brands as we aim to become a global snack leader.”

To access the full report, click here.