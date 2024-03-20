CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Frannie, the little girl whose smiling face and pigtailed red hair for years has graced Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe packaging and trucks, has been brought to life as the company’s official mascot.

Frannie made her inaugural public appearance in a newly designed costume at a New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Chambersburg, w Frannie has appeared on Martin's packages for many years.

Source: Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.

here Martin’s is headquartered. A twist on the Time’s Square ball drop, Frannie participated in a “potato drop,” made of a 12-foot high pack of Martin’s potato rolls. The event “captured the essence of Martin’s commitment to fun, family, quality, and community,” Martin’s said.

Frannie’s image dates back to the 1960s with the first iteration drawn by Martin’s co-founder Lloyd Martin. Infectiously enthusiastic, Frannie loves to say, “It’s the fun bakery,” the company said, emblematic of Martin’s commitment “to creating an enjoyable and delightful experience for employees and customers.”

Going forward the company said Frannie will play a central role in connecting with employees and customers, anticipating she will become a “well-known ambassador for Martin’s.”

At the New Year’s event, participants had the opportunity to meet Frannie in person. Julie Martin, social media manager at Martin’s and a granddaughter of the company’s founder, called Frannie’s appearance at the celebration “nothing short of magical.”

“It was heartwarming to see families come together, share in the joy of the occasion, and create memories that will last a lifetime,” Martin said. “What a great way to start the year, with Frannie. It was, as we like to say, Frantastic!”

Established in the 1950s, Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe is family owned and operates baking plants in Chambersburg and in Valdosta, Ga. The company’s products include bread and rolls.