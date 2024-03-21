INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Crunch has hired Wendy Behr as its first chief research and development officer.

Behr most recently was chief product officer at Nature’s Fynd. Earlier she was chief R&D officer and innovation consultant at Sovos Brands. Behr also has worked at Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Co., Diageo, Givaudan and Kraft Foods. She also served as president of the board of directors for the Soy Foods Association of North America.

Behr received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and master’s of nutrition science and policy at The Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy Behr to the Catalina Crunch family as our new chief research and development officer,” said Doug Behrens, chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “Her extensive experience and demonstrated leadership in driving product innovation and enhancing quality align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our consumers.”