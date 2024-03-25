Bakeries accounted for more than one-third of the 2023 Energy Star certifications issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In all, the EPA recognized 103 manufacturing plants in the United States for being in the top 25% for energy efficiency within their respective industry sectors.

To enable more manufacturers to benefit from the cost savings that energy management can provide, the EPA is launching a new resource for industry, the Energy Star Industrial Assistance Networks. Commercial bakeries, food producers and other manufacturers can enroll in virtual training starting in June and then participate in regional networks of industrial energy managers.

Baking & Snack talked with Elizabeth Dutrow, team leader for the Energy Star Industrial Team, located within EPA’s Climate Protection Partnerships Division, who provided details on how manufacturers can learn to manage their energy usage.

Why did EPA launch the Energy Star Industrial Assistance Network?

Elizabeth Dutrow: EPA’s Energy Star, the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, wants to help manufacturers save money and energy. Now, manufacturing facilities can gain access to localized energy management support through Energy Star and its localized networks of industrial energy managers.

Manufacturers that join an Energy Star network in their region will learn about the tools and expertise available to them and have opportunities to earn recognition from Energy Star for their energy saving achievements. The networks will provide training by experienced industrial energy managers on how to build an energy management program and will connect manufacturers so that they can share lessons learned. Each of EPA’s 10 regions has an operating network ready to help manufacturers that want to learn and grow their energy programs.

What are some examples of the training that the industrial assistance networks provide?

The Energy Star Industrial Assistance Networks will provide training to manufacturers on how to achieve energy and cost savings. Our networks will cover the strategies that manufacturers need to reach and sustain these savings. Manufacturers will learn about tools to help them evaluate a facility’s energy performance and how to use Energy Star resources to continuously improve the energy efficiency of their operations. The training starts with an overview of energy efficiency and energy management.

How does the training program work?

Trainees will learn to measure, track and benchmark their facility’s energy use and then will learn how to form an energy team, generate enthusiasm and build a culture of energy management across their organization. Next, they will be taught how to conduct an energy savings treasure hunt in their plant and how to implement the savings they have found. Finally, we will introduce participants to opportunities to earn Energy Star recognition for achieving efficiency improvements.

How will it benefit manufacturers that are new to participating in the Energy Star program?

Bakeries new to energy management will benefit from this training as it is designed to develop and refine foundational energy management skills. More experienced programs also can benefit with the refreshment that the course provides.

How much does it cost?

There is no charge to participate in the training. All sessions will be held virtually and are designed to be interactive. By putting into practice what is learned, trainees can advance their energy program. Assignments will help them assess energy management practices and set goals. Engagement with other manufacturers and experienced energy managers will provide insights into strategies for success.

Why should manufacturers participate in the program?

Bakeries, food processors and other manufacturers should participate in the networks so that they can start on the road to saving money and preventing energy waste in their operations. Energy Star has designed the networks to provide the help that manufacturers need to build and refine their energy management programs.

Who conducts the training?

Energy Star has engaged experts in industrial energy management to lead each network, and these professionals will provide guidance and assistance to those being trained. Our experts know how to manage energy in industrial plants and will apply that experience to help manufacturers do the same in their operations. Further, if companies have heard from suppliers and customers asking what they are doing to address their impacts on the environment, this training will go a long way in replying to those questions. Energy efficiency is a very effective strategy for reducing costs and emissions.

How much time will it take outside of the classes?

Each monthly class will last an hour and a half. During that time, in addition to instruction, students will have the opportunity to interact by asking questions, responding to prompts from the instructor and discussing their efforts in applying what they are learning. We will run the first three lessons for three months and then take a month off so that trainees can continue to apply what they are learning. Then, the next four lessons will continue each month thereafter.

Of course, the point of the training is to enable students to develop their own energy programs back home in their plants. So, following each instruction, we will suggest that students work on a specific aspect of program development prior to the next training course. Some tasks will take time to implement.

What background should participants have prior to training?

Energy managers can come from many backgrounds. Trainees must have an interest in improving the energy performance of their plant and have an enthusiasm for building an energy program. The person attending the training should be capable of engaging with both plant management and employees on the plant floor and should understand technical topics.

What commitment is needed to participate in the networks?

Each trainee that participates in a network will be asked to commit to be present for each training course and to participate in quarterly networking meetings. Additionally, we want trainees to implement what they learn back in their plants.

Where and how do companies sign up for the program?

We have made signing up easy. Manufacturers that want to participate can sign up through the Energy Star website at www.energystar.gov/ian. Once there, select the region and its listed email address where the plant is located. Through this email, let us know you want to participate.

When is the sign-up period?

We are accepting trainees for the first class now, so sign up before June 1 to be part of that class. If you miss the first class, more will be offered later in the year, so don’t hesitate to sign up.