LEBANON, TENN. — Bridgetown Natural Foods, a Portland, Ore.-based co-manufacturer of natural, organic and gluten-free snack brands, is investing $78.3 million to open a manufacturing and distribution facility in Lebanon, according to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD).

The new facility is expected to house multiple manufacturing lines capable of producing nearly 100 million lbs of natural, organic and gluten-free snacks. In addition, the plant is expected to optimize distribution to the East Coast by shortening delivery times and reducing shipping costs.

“At Bridgetown, our community is an important stakeholder in our business,” said Dan Klock, chief executive officer of Bridgetown. “We are excited to expand in Tennessee and look forward to building our team and making a positive impact in the Lebanon community. Together, we will make the food we want our families to eat.”

The DECD said the plant opening will create 219 new jobs in the region.

Founded in 2010, Bridgetown claims its mission is to “increase the availability of natural, wholesome foods through operational excellence.” The company specializes in baked foods and extruded bars, slab-formed bars, enrobed bars, granolas and clustered items. Bridgetown became a B Corporation in January 2014.