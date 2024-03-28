The Tortilla Industry Association (TIA) will be gathering in Las Vegas May 8-10 for fellowship, fun and educational opportunities at the 2024 Annual Convention and Trade Show.

“It’s the best place to see everything, the latest in equipment, ingredients, suppliers, the key players all under one roof in a three-day event,” said Jim Kabbani, TIA’s executive director and chief executive officer. “There’s a lot of networking and education. It’s the best place to be if you’re serious about the industry.”

The education at the show reflects what’s trending in tortillas as well as assistance for members to better understand opportunities available, Kabbani said.

“What is new and what is different are two things,” he explained. “First of all, there’s this trend in terms of formulation — healthier, low-carb, gluten-free — that is consumer-driven. That’s always guiding innovation, and the show reflects that, whether it’s our exhibitors, our vendors, our speakers or educational sessions to help our attendees. The second thing is regulations. The regulation laws are always changing and evolving, and we try to help our members stay ahead of all that.”

The association will have a speaker from the Small Business Administration (SBA) who will be explaining best practices for how to apply for loans.

“They have an advisory core of retired executives to help with SBA programs to make sure our members don’t leave any opportunities on the table,” Kabbani said.

The show will have more of an emphasis on market data this year, thanks in part to TIA’s relationship with market research firm Circana.

“TIA members will get free access to a certain level of Circana data,” he said. “If people come to the convention, even if they’re not TIA members, they’ll get a password that’s good for the rest of the year for this data.”

Moreover, TIA attendees can also look forward to learning about the trends and statistics related to the masa flour market.

TIA’s annual golf tournament will be May 8 at Siena Golf Club, which is about 20 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Shuttle bus service will be available from the Horseshoe Casino Resort, the site of the convention, to the golf club.

The exhibit hall opens at noon May 9 and the TIA Awards, entertainment and banquet begins at 7 p.m. Comedian Paul Rodriguez, a TIA favorite, is the headliner and comedian Monique Marvez will be the master of ceremonies.

In addition to the education and chance to meet with equipment and ingredient suppliers, the networking opportunities at the show are some of the best reasons to attend, Kabbani said.

“Our shows tend to be a little more like a reunion than your typical trade show,” he explained. “A lot of people have been involved for a long time and know each other and look forward to seeing each other and reconnecting.”

For a schedule of events and more information, visit

.