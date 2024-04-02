MANHATTAN, KAN. — The College of Agriculture at Kansas State University is planning a summer milling camp for high school students.

The “Feeding Your Future” four-day camp is focused on agronomy, grain science and food production. It is for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.

It will include workshops, tours of KSU’s feed and flour mills, bake labs and agronomy research farms. The camp also will include a career night as well as social events like bowling and pizza night.

Camp is scheduled from July 16-20 and costs $75. The fee includes lodging and meals in a residence hall and a Saturday brunch for up to two guests or family members, $15 for each additional guest.

More information and how to apply is

.