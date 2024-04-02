YAKIMA, WASH. — Jordan James was promoted to director of North American sales and strategic accounts at Kwik Lok, replacing Bruce Cox, who retired.

James began his career at Kwik Lok on the sales team in 2017. Prior to Kwik Lok, he was the director of sales and business development at Shamrock Sales and Services Inc., a Kwik Lok distributor located in Central California. James is a graduate of Columbia College and holds a degree in business administration.

His new responsibilities include overseeing the commercial sales team in North America and managing strategic customer partnerships. He will lead the development and implementation of sales strategies.

Cox joined Kwik Lok’s sales team nearly 20 years ago and has held several roles, beginning as the regional sales manager for Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana along with the four western provinces of Canada. He was then promoted to western divisional manager, where he helped regional sales managers grow all territories in the western United States and Canadian provinces.

“Bruce has been a respected and valued leader on Kwik Lok’s sales team and throughout the company,” said Blair Chastain, chief revenue officer. “He has been a mentor and role model for others. His contributions will be greatly missed. Throughout his time at Kwik Lok, Bruce demonstrated the ability to nurture and support strategic relationships and has maintained great trust with Kwik Lok customers.”