CHICAGO — Kellanova has introduced Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers as the latest addition to its Pop-Tarts product portfolio. Described as the brand’s first crunchy offering, the new Pop-Tart snacks are said to feature “a crunchy exterior, a tasty filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.”

“For over 60 years, Pop-Tarts fans have included our iconic toaster pastries into their morning routines, and we wanted to give our fans even more occasions to enjoy the brand … just with a little more crunch,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts. “In a sea of salty snack offerings, Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are the ultimate munching experience to satisfy our fans’ sweet and crunchy cravings, anytime and anywhere.”

Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers comes in two varieties, frosted strawberry crunch and frosted brownie crunch, and will be available at nationwide retailers starting in April for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 5-count box and $6.59 per 10-count box.