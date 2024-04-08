MANHATTAN, KAN. — Engrain has named Detlev Roesler managing director of Engrain Latin America to help with sales team development, initially focusing on expanding the regional presence and footprint for the company, a provider of flour and feed enzyme additives.

Roesler brings over two decades of experience with enzyme additives in the milling and baking industries as he embarks on his new role with Engrain in which he also will grow relationships and educate millers on alternative solutions to wheat supply challenges.

Previously regional director of business development with MC Mühlenchemie, Roesler spent 20 years building relationships in Latin America and the past three years expanding his knowledge and relationships in the United States. He will play a crucial role in the growth and development of Engrain within the Latin American market.

“For over a decade, Engrain has been focused on helping millers around the world find alternative ways to provide flour and flour products to their customers without sourcing expensive wheat,” said Kendall McFall, chief operating officer for Engrain. “We believe Detlev’s knowledge of enzyme technology and flour additives, as well as his experience in the market will greatly contribute to the growth and success of Engrain, our sales team, and most importantly, our customers and milling partners who are looking for a way to overcome supply chain challenges in a volatile market. We are thrilled to welcome Detlev to be a part of the Engrain vision, ‘To feed the world with peace of mind.’”

Based in Manhattan, Engrain provides enzyme additive technology to commercial mills and bakeries globally to help improve flour performance and overcome supply chain challenges. Engrain also provides enzyme additives for feed or water application in poultry and swine production.