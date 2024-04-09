LONG ISLAND, NY. — Chocolate company Evolved has named Joe Serventi as its new chief executive officer.

As CEO, Serventi will craft strategies for development, channel optimization, and route-to-market expansion. He also will enhance sales and marketing, and streamline production and supply chain efficiencies, according to the company.

Serventi joins the company from Hippeas Organic Chickpea Snacks, where he most recently was CEO.

Earlier, he was executive vice president of corporate development at barkTHINS and previously vice president of corporate development at Pirate Brands.

Serventi also has held such positions as strategic adviser at several brands, including Dreampops, Hop Wtr, Recess, and Vitacoco.

“Joe brings a fresh and unique perspective to Evolved,” said Christine Cusano and Rick Gusmano, co-founders of Evolved. “His experience and network are invaluable, and we’re honored to officially welcome him aboard. We view Joe as a leader and a partner in steering Evolved towards greater success. His expertise complements our passion for chocolate, and together, we’re excited to elevate our brand to new heights.”

Evolved also revealed it is rolling out a brand refresh.

The company said the refresh is aimed at elevating the customer experience and driving growth in the premium chocolate space.

The company’s updated packaging features chocolate imagery in a modern look with premium aesthetic.