CRANBURY, NJ. — Innophos has upgraded its Chicago Heights, Ill., production facility to enhance its European Commission grade calcium phosphates offerings.

Innophos said the investment in its production facility will offer more manufacturing flexibility and enhance its ability to supply EC grade calcium phosphates.

Innophos’ EC grade calcium phosphates are created to blend into various formulations to offer bioavailability and stability, according to the company. The company’s Dicalcium and Tricalcium phosphates are now available in EC Grade.

“This investment reflects our commitment to providing our European customers with top-tier products and services,” said Migue DeJong, commercial director at Innophos. “We recognize the growing need for high-quality calcium phosphates in the food, health, and wellness industry, and we are poised to meet this demand with our enhanced production capabilities.”