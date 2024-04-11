CHICAGO — Lifestyle brand Ghost has partnered with General Mills, Inc., Minneapolis, to make its first foray into the food category with two new protein cereal products: Ghost Protein Cereal “Peanut Butter” and Ghost Protein “Marshmallow.”

The marshmallow cereal will contain Lucky Charms marshmallows and 17 grams of protein per serving while the peanut butter cereal features 18 grams of protein and 6 grams of sugar per serving. Both cereals are also “a good source of calcium,” according to Ghost.

“Functional foods are an obvious and long-awaited extension of our brand, and there couldn’t be anything more authentically Ghost than launching our own better-for-you protein cereal,” said Dan Lourenco, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ghost. “Cereal has been a part of the Ghost DNA since inception. From our very first YouTube videos to the Ghost ‘Cereal Milk’ protein flavors we launched, this moment has been a long time coming. Who you go to battle with is everything, and it’s a privilege to work with one of the legends in the cereal game, General Mills, on this exciting product.”

Ghost protein cereal is available in limited quantities on the brand’s website starting April 10 and will be available at mass retailers and national grocers later this month for a suggested retail price of $9.99.