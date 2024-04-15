ST. LOUIS — Ronzoni Pasta, a pasta brand of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, said that its recent brand refresh is resonating with consumers. According to a study conducted by an affiliated marketing agency called MarketPlace Branding, 90% of surveyed consumers said they would purchase the rebranded Ronzoni products.

“From grocery shelf to digital shelf, the consumer shopping experience has dramatically changed,” said Jake Klinghammer, strategy director at MarketPlace. “And the pasta category as a whole is changing, with an ever-growing list of retail channels, brands, and products. As a brand, Ronzoni needed to more clearly communicate the value it brings with a wide variety of pastas for a variety of consumer needs, whether it’s that quick-and-easy weeknight meal or a special holiday recipe.”

St. Louis-based 8th Avenue Food & Provisions unveiled the brand refresh in October 2023, complete with a new logo and packaged design. Developed alongside Marketplace Branding, the new brand identity is meant to celebrate the 108-year history of Ronzini and spotlight each of the brand’s more than 30 pasta shapes.

“Ronzoni’s evolved identity honors the nostalgia associated with the brand while meeting the needs of the modern retail experience,” said Shelby White, creative director of MarketPlace. “Those who grew up with the brand will recognize familiar elements like the arched logo and classic yellow durum wheat stalks. Bringing in a brightened color palette and hyper-realistic pasta shapes infuses a sense of possibility and makes the brand far more shoppable on any shelf.”

Ronzoni Pasta was first opened in 1915 by Italian immigrant Emanuele Ronzoni. The company initially was based in Queen, NY, and its products would become available at chain and independent retail outlets across the country. In March 2021, Riviana Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, completed its sale of Ronzoni to 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.