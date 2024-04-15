DICKINSON, ND — Baker Boy Inc. promoted three longtime company leaders to vice presidential roles within the company.

Melissa Krehlik was promoted to chief financial officer/vice president. Derek Rambousek was promoted to vice president of operations. Craig VanHyfte has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing.

Along with their new titles, the vice presidents will assume additional responsibilities both immediately and in the future.

“These senior leaders have nearly 70 years of combined experience at Baker Boy,” said Guy Moos, president. “Their dedication and commitment to continuous improvements have helped our company rapidly grow. I trust that their continued leadership will prepare us to serve even more Baker Boy customers.”

Krehlik started at Baker Boy in 1996 as an accountant and has held various titles, most recently director of administration and finance.

“I am humbled to work for such a great company and with great employees for the past 28 years,” Krehlik said. “I am very much looking forward to the growth and opportunities to come in our future.”

Rambousek is formerly Baker Boy’s director of manufacturing. His Baker Boy career began in 1996 as a production worker, and he has worked in scheduling and held management positions in ordering, production and sanitation before assuming the director of manufacturing position in 2015.

“I am truly honored and grateful to be part of this great team at Baker Boy,” Rambousek said. “I am also excited and focused on advancing our company and helping build an enduring organization right here in Dickinson.”

VanHyfte had been Baker Boy’s director of sales and marketing since joining the company in 2011. Prior to that, he was in sales management at Orion and John Morrell.

“I’m excited about the sales growth opportunities we have at Baker Boy in both the foodservice and retail segments in the coming years, and to work with our sales team to reach our goals that help grow the company,” VanHyfte said.

Headquartered in Dickinson, Baker Boy is a manufacturer of premium bakery products for foodservice, bakery, c-store and private label customers.