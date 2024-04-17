BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Keebler Co., a subsidiary of the Ferrero Group, has unveiled its latest cookie offering: oatmeal raisin Sandies. The new shortbread cookies feature oats and sweet raisins.

“We heard from our consumers that prioritizing ‘me moments’ are important, so we wanted to give our fans and cookie lovers everywhere a tasty new offering to enjoy these opportunities,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. “Thanks to Ernie and the elves, the new Sandies oatmeal raisin flavor will allow people to hit the pause button and indulge in these moments for themselves as they enjoy the flavors of buttery shortbread and raisins.”

Keebler oatmeal raisin Sandies cookies are available now at nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.80.